Report: 49ers restructure Kittle, Hargrave's contracts for cap space

The 49ers continue to create much-needed salary cap space any way they can.

After restructuring linebacker Fred Warner and fullback Kyle Juszczyk's contracts to create roughly $11.75 million in combined cap space, then releasing defensive tackle Arik Armstead as a post-June 1 cut to find $18 million more, the 49ers aren't done giving themselves more financial flexibility.

San Francisco restructured tight end George Kittle's contract, creating roughly $10 million in cap space, ESPN's Field Yates reported Friday morning, though exact details weren't provided.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Browns restructured the contract of newly-acquired WR Jerry Jeudy to create north of $10M in 2024 cap space.



The 49ers restructured the contract of TE George Kittle, also creating close to $10M in 2024 cap space. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 15, 2024

The 49ers, according to overthecap.com, also restructured defensive tackle Javon Hargrave's contract, converting approximately $7.7 million of his 2024 base salary into a signing bonus, which frees up around $6.14 million in cap space.

Over The Cap has listed a restructure done to Javon Hargrave's contract. It was necessary to keep 49ers under salary cap.



SF converted $7.7m of 2024 base salary to bonus, prorated cap hits over 5 years. No new void years needed.



$6.4m new space created. SF has $2m in space — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) March 15, 2024

Kittle originally signed a five-year, $75 million extension with the 49ers right before the 2020 NFL season and previously restructured his contract before the 2023 season to help create space for defensive end Nick Bosa's record-breaking deal.

Hargrave was San Francisco's big free-agent splash last offseason, signing a whopping four-year, $81 million contract with the 49ers last spring.

Now San Francisco has extra financial flexibility to fill a number of the roster holes that remain before the 2024 NFL Draft begins April 25.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast