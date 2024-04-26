Report: Deebo ‘highly unlikely' to be traded to Patriots, Bills

After days of speculation that the 49ers could trade receiver Deebo Samuel, it appears that any potential deals with two teams, in particular, are unlikely to materialize.

While San Francisco has listened to calls on Samuel, both the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills are "highly unlikely" to trade for the star wide receiver, Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz reported Friday, citing sources.

Sources: While the #49ers have listened to calls on All-Pro WR Deebo Samuel, sources say the #Patriots and #Bills are considered highly unlikely to trade for him. pic.twitter.com/bA5ti5yRdY — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 26, 2024

While both franchises reportedly engaged in preliminary trade talks with the 49ers, San Francisco’s asking price could be too steep for the Bills and Patriots. The 49ers, as the San Francisco Chronicle's Mike Silver reported Friday, are believed to be seeking second- and third-round picks in the 2024 NFL draft.

Samuel is a beloved figure in the Bay Area and has become one of the key cogs in the 49ers’ explosive offense, so trading him would be a bold move. Samuel also commands a large salary, as is slated to have $28.6 million and $24.2 million cap hits in the next two seasons.

In the lead-up to this year's draft, rumors were circulating that Samuel or fellow receiver Brandon Aiyuk could be traded for draft picks. However, San Francisco stood pat and did not make any trades during the first round of the draft, selecting Florida receiver Ricky Pearsall with the No. 31 pick.

Given San Francisco’s lack of depth at the position, it’s likely that the team will keep Samuel, Aiyuk and Pearsall, though the 49ers and Aiyuk have yet to come to terms on a contract extension.

While the situation remains in constant flux heading into night two of the draft, for now, the 49ers will be keeping their receiving corps intact for another season.

