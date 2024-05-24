Trending
Report: CMC's absence from 49ers OTAs not contract related

By Taylor Wirth

Christian McCaffrey's absence from the 49ers' voluntary organized team activities (OTA) workouts this week caught some by surprise.

Especially after vague comments made by coach Kyle Shanahan and running backs coach Bobby Turner when asked about the star's absence.

“Physically,” Turner told NBC Sports Bay Area on Wednesday when asked about McCaffrey's absence. “Physically he’s not here, but he’s here in every other aspect. That’s the business part, and I’m not getting into that.”

However, McCaffrey's reason for not participating is not contract-related, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Wednesday, citing a source with knowledge of the situation.

Florio adds that it doesn't mean McCaffrey's contract ($11.8 million in 2024) won't eventually be an issue, but as of right now, it is not the reason for his absence.

While it remains unclear exactly why McCaffrey was not in attendance, many have pointed out that the star running back and his fiancé, Olivia Culpo, are expected to hold their wedding soon, and that could be the reason for his absence.

Christian McCaffrey
