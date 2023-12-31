NFL reveals date, time for 49ers-Rams Week 18 matchup

The time and date of the 49ers' Week 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams officially has been set.

San Francisco will face off against the playoff-bound Rams at 4:25 p.m. PST on Sunday, Jan. 7, at Levi's Stadium.

The NFL officially announced the full Week 18 schedule on Sunday night.

With the 49ers officially securing the NFC's No. 1playoff seed on Sunday after a 27-10 win over the Washington Commanders and a Philadelphia Eagles loss to the Arizona Cardinals, the Week 18 matchup with Los Angeles means a lot less than it could have.

It remains to be seen which 49ers starters will rest against the Rams, but with the first-round bye secured, most of San Francisco's starters are unlikely to play in the regular-season finale.

The Rams punched their ticket to the playoffs with a 26-25 win over the New York Giants and the Seattle Seahawks' 30-23 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday and either will be the NFC's No. 6 or 7 seed.

Los Angeles likely will play most, if not all of its starters against San Francisco on Sunday in an effort to improve its seeding.

