Jeremiah sees 49ers drafting speedy receiver at No. 31 in final mock

NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah released his fourth and final mock draft less than 24 hours before Thursday’s draft, and it's safe to say that he predicts a major change to the 49ers' wide receivers room.

This time, Jeremiah has San Francisco using the No. 31 overall pick on Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy. He had the 49ers taking Penn State edge rusher Chop Robinson in his previous mock drafts.

“This is my favorite fit in the first round,” Jeremiah said of Worthy and the 49ers. “We saw what Tank Dell did in a similar offensive system with Houston, and we know what Mike McDaniel has been able to build with so much speed at receiver in Miami. Worthy gives Kyle Shanahan a similar weapon.”

Worthy, quite frankly, embodies the phrase “speed kills.” The 20-year-old set a new NFL Scouting Combine 40-yard dash record with a 4.21-second time on March 2.

OFFICIAL: 4.21



XAVIER WORTHY HOLDS THE NEW 40-YARD DASH RECORD pic.twitter.com/IrXf3WyemB — NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2024

Worthy finished his 39-game Longhorn career with 197 receptions for 2,755 yards and 26 touchdowns, and is a force in the open field.

Surely, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy would love another weapon. But it’s hard not to imagine the selection possibly marking the end of Brandon Aiyuk's 49ers tenure.

Considering Aiyuk has yet to receive the contract extension he wants from the 49ers, the parties might find a trade partner on draft night to avoid carrying their dilemma into training camp.

Nevertheless, Worthy would be an exciting addition to an already-stacked 49ers offense featuring Pro Bowl selections Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Kyle Juszczyk, Purdy and possibly Aiyuk.

If Jeremiah is correct, the 49ers would select a wideout in the first round for the first time since 2020 when they took Aiyuk, of course, out of Arizona State.

