Report: Blackmon visiting 49ers after career-best 2023 Colts season

Coming off a career showing with the Indianapolis Colts, free-agent safety Julian Blackmon continues to weigh his options for the 2024 NFL season.

His free-agent tour continued this week, as Blackmon is visiting the 49ers on Thursday, Bleacher Report NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported, citing sources.

Blackmon has several suitors after enjoying a career season with the #Colts, which included 4 INTs. pic.twitter.com/F29UVy2O4A — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 21, 2024

Blackmon is coming off a season with the Colts in which he set career highs in tackles (88), interceptions (four) and pass breakups (eight).

Indianapolis selected the 25-year-old out of Utah in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He has made 46 starts with the Colts since then, including 15 last season.

Blackmon also visited the Buffalo Bills earlier this week, Schultz reported, who are in need of filling the void after both Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde hit the open market this offseason.

San Francisco is in a similar position, with All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga continuing to rehab a torn ACL he sustained last November that sidelined him for the rest of the season. Tashaun Gipson Sr. is an unrestricted free agent who remains unsigned. Ji'Ayir Brown is entering his second season and likely will be the starter until Hufanga can be further evaluated and given the green light.

Until then, the 49ers could address adding depth at the position, and Blackmon just might be their guy.

