49ers receiver Jennings, two Lions players fined for Week 17 skirmish

When 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings flattened a Detroit Lions cornerback while blocking him out of the end zone, a skirmish ensued that resulted in offsetting penalties.

On Saturday, the NFL announced fines for Jennings and two Lions defensive players on the play during Detroit's 40-34 victory over the 49ers on Monday night.

The NFL fined Jennings $11,817 for unnecessary roughness for continuing to block cornerback Terrion Arnold after the whistle and out the back of the end zone.

Lions safety Kerby Joseph was fined $7,505 for shoving Jennings over the short wall at the back of the end zone at Levi’s Stadium. Arnold then slapped Jennings across the facemask. The NFL fined him $11,817 for unnecessary roughness, too.

Kerby Joseph and Jauan Jennings were both called for personal foul penalties after the whistle on this play.#DETvsSF | ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/HwBbWGhdd8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 31, 2024

All the action occurred after 49ers running back Isaac Guerendo was stopped for no gain with 9:06 remaining in the first quarter. No penalty yardage was assessed, and 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy hit Ricky Pearsall for a 3-yard touchdown on the next play.

The NFL also fined Lions safety Brian Branch $10,128 for unnecessary roughness (using his helmet) against George Kittle at the end of a 22-yard pass play.

