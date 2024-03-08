49ers awarded NFL-most five compensatory 2024 draft picks

The NFL on Friday awarded the 49ers five compensatory picks for next month’s draft, including one selection that goes to the Washington Commanders to complete the Chase Young trade.

San Francisco holds 11 scheduled selections with the 2024 NFL Draft scheduled for Thursday, April 25, through Saturday, April 27.

The 49ers acquired Young in a midseason trade for a “special compensatory” selection at the end of the third round at No. 99 overall.

The special compensatory pick was part of a 2020 amendment to the collective bargaining agreement to promote employment opportunities and an inclusive workforce.

The 49ers gained that selection for losing defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and director of player personnel Ran Carthon last offseason. Ryans was hired as Houston’s head coach, while Carthon became Tennessee’s general manager.

San Francisco is entitled to one more third-round pick for the losses of Ryans and Carthon in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The 49ers also received four compensatory draft picks for net losses in free agency from a year ago, the NFL announced.

San Francisco's additional draft picks, giving them 11 total in this year's draft, come in the fourth round (No. 132), fifth round (No. 175), and sixth round (Nos. 211 and 215).

The 49ers lost nine free agents that counted toward the compensatory formula (Azeez Al-Shaair, Daniel Brunskill, Samson Ebukam, Jimmy Garoppolo, Mike McGlinchey, Emmanuel Moseley, Charles Omenihu, Hassan Ridgeway and Jimmie Ward).

San Francisco signed only four free agents (Sam Darnold, Clelin Ferrell, Javon Hargrave and Isaiah Oliver) to account for the 49ers receiving the maximum number of compensatory selections.

The Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles were the only other teams that received four compensatory picks. The NFL awards a total of 32 compensatory picks on an annual basis.

49ers' 2024 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: No. 31

Round 2: No. 63

Round 3: No. 94

Round 4: No. 123 (via Dallas)

Round 4: No. 130

Round 4: No. 132 (Compensatory)

Round 5: No. 175 (Compensatory)

Round 6: No. 211 (Compensatory)

Round 6: No. 215 (Compensatory)

Round 7: No. 240 (Rams via Broncos)

Round 7: No. 251

