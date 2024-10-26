Shanahan did ‘small celebration' when Cowboys ruled Parsons out

The 49ers Faithful weren't the only ones excited to hear Cowboys All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons will miss Dallas' showdown with San Francisco this weekend on "Sunday Night Football."

Coach Kyle Shanahan joked that he did a little celebration when learning the 49ers won't have to game plan for the two-time First-Team All-Pro edge rusher.

"I just saw that on the way over here, so did a small celebration before I walked in," Shanahan told reporters on Friday. "But that's it. Makes things better, but still a lot of issues to deal with. He's a hell of a player."

"It makes things better."



Shanahan is glad he doesn't have to game plan for Micah Parsons pic.twitter.com/aMxuH5205A — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 25, 2024

Parsons is one of the league's most destructive defensive players, earning two All-Pro selections, three Pro Bowl nods and being named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year after being selected No. 12 overall in the 2021 draft.

The 25-year-old's absence is a massive blow for Dallas, who has lost its last three meetings with San Francisco dating back to the 2021 NFL playoffs.

As Brock Purdy and San Francisco's offense seeks to get back on track, not having to account for Parsons could go a long way in propelling the 49ers to victory

With both San Francisco and Dallas currently performing well below expectation, Sunday's showdown is bordering on must-win territory for both sides.

Despite the Cowboys being down their top defensive player, expect the usual fireworks that come when these two bitter rivals square off -- this time under the prime time lights at Levi's Stadium.

