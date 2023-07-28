Parsons claims Cowboys, not 49ers or Eagles, are top NFC team

In Micah Parsons' eyes, there is no question who the best NFC team is heading into the 2023 NFL season.

Spoiler alert: It's his Dallas Cowboys ... according to him.

Parsons explained why in a recent interview with 105.3 The Fan's "GBag Nation."

"I think we are the top team in the NFC. No one can beat you except yourself," Parsons said. "You look at our game last year, that's a game we could have won. We beat ourselves with mistakes and things like that. I think we are the top team when you talk about numbers and experience - guys we got back.

"I think we're the only team that gained players. We didn't lose a Javon Hargrave, and then draft somebody. We have everybody across the board. When you talked about years playing together - years of experience - I think we're up there to be that better team."

Dallas finished the 2022 regular season with a 12-5 record before losing to San Francisco in the NFC divisional round. The Cowboys brought back star running back Tony Pollard on the franchise tag, acquired veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks and cornerback Stephon Gilmore in trades and selected defensive tackle Mazi Smith in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Meanwhile, the Eagles lost Hargrave, running back Miles Sanders and corner C.J. Gardner-Johnson while adding safety Terrell Edmunds and drafting defensive tackle Jalen Carter and linebacker Nolan Smith.

The 49ers, of course, added Hargrave, defensive end Clelin Ferrell and defensive lineman Kerry Hyder. San Francisco lost quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, right tackle Mike McGlinchey, safety Jimmie Ward, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, defensive end Samson Ebukam and corner Emmanuel Moseley, among others.

With that being said, which team got better? Which team got worse? Is Parsons correct in believing the Cowboys are the best team in the league?

Only time will tell.

