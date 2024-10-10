49ers vs. Seahawks live updates: Score, highlights from NFC West showdown

What to Know Before the 49ers play the Seahawks on Thursday at Lumen Field, tune into "49ers Pregame Live" at 4 p.m. PT on NBC Sports Bay Area or stream the show in the NBC Sports app for a full game preview with Carlos Ramirez, Rod Brooks and Donte Whitner.

Immediately after the Week 6 game ends, watch "49ers Postgame Live" on NBC Sports Bay Area or stream the show in the NBC Sports app for full reaction, analysis and interviews.

The 49ers (2-3) enter Thursday's game looking to bounce back after a crushing loss to the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday. The Seahawks, who began the season with three consecutive wins, are coming off back-to-back losses to the Detroit Lions and New York Giants.

While the 49ers acknowledge that it's too early in the season for Thursday's game to be considered a true "must-win," Nick Bosa admitted the team's preparation makes it feel like it's treating it as a "must-win."

San Francisco signed veteran kicker Matthew Wright on Tuesday to replace Jake Moody, who sustained a high ankle sprain against the Cardinals. The injury could land the second-year pro on injured reserve.

Safety Talanoa Hufanga was placed on Injured Reserve on Wednesday because of ligament damage in his wrist.

Follow this live blog for the latest score updates, game highlights, news and analysis from Lumen Field in Seattle: