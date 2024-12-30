49ers vs. Lions live updates: Purdy TD run gives SF 21-13 lead

What to Know Programming note: Immediately after the Week 17 game ends, watch "49ers Postgame Live" on NBC Sports Bay Area Plus or stream the show in the NBC Sports app for full reaction, analysis and interviews.

The 49ers and Lions have headed in opposite directions since San Francisco's win over Detroit in the NFC Championship Game in January.

The 49ers sit at 6-9 entering the Monday night showdown and have been eliminated from NFC playoff contention.

The Lions are 13-2 and 7-0 on the road this season. Detroit remains alive in the NFC's No. 1 seed race. Even if they lose to San Francisco, the can secure the top spot with a win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle are among Matt Maiocco's five 49ers to watch against the Lions.

CB Charvarius Ward (personal), OL Aaron Banks (knee), LB Dre Greenlaw (calf), DL Robert Beal (ankle) and OL Spencer Burford (calf) have been ruled out for Monday's game.

Follow this live blog for the latest score updates, game highlights, news and analysis from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara: