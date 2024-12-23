How to watch 49ers-Lions Week 17 NFL game live online, on TV

The highly anticipated rematch of the recent NFC Championship Game is next.

However, the circumstances are far more different than most would've expected coming into the season.

The Detroit Lions have continued to build on their success from last season, reaching a 13-2 mark with the win count setting a franchise record. Despite recent injuries creating potential doubt on a Super Bowl run, Detroit has kept winning.

For the San Francisco 49ers, the reigning NFC champions, they've been decimated with injuries since early in the season. Along with multiple blown double-digit leads that resulted in losses, the 49ers are at 6-9 with two games to go.

So, will the 49ers offer a glimpse of what they're capable of under the lights or will Jared Goff and the Lions continue to take care of business as they've done all season? Here's how to watch the Week 17 NFL "Monday Night Football" game live online or on TV:

When is the 49ers vs. Lions game?

The 49ers and Lions will meet on Monday, Dec. 30.

What time is the 49ers vs. Lions game?

Kickoff time from Levi's Stadium is set for 5:15 p.m. PT.

How to watch the 49ers-Lions Week 17 game live on TV

The 49ers-Lions game will air on ESPN and ABC. Joe Buck (play-by-by), Troy Aikman (color) and Lisa Salters (sideline) are on the call.

Local pregame coverage will begin at 4 p.m. PT with "49ers Pregame Live" on NBC Sports Bay Area and streaming live on the NBC Sports app. "49ers Postgame Live" will begin immediately after the game, at approximately 8 p.m. PT, again on NBC Sports Bay Area and also streaming on the NBC Sports app.

How to live stream the 49ers vs. Lions Week 17 game

Live stream: WatchESPN, NFL+

Mobile app: ESPN mobile app, NFL mobile app

