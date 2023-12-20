Lamar, Ravens embracing being underdogs in matchup vs. 49ers

The Baltimore Ravens have been favored in every game this season except for two.

Baltimore first was an underdog on the road in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals and now again in Week 16 against the 49ers on "Monday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium.

The 49ers currently are 5.5-point favorites over the Ravens, according to odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

And that's music to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's ears.

"I'm cool. I don't want them to pick us," Jackson told reporters Wednesday. "I like being the underdog. I believe we play better when we're doubted and people not choosing us to win the game, I feel like we play better all the time. Just do it all the way to February. That's all I ask."

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton was asked if Baltimore embraces being the underdog and believes his team should feel disrespected by the current line.

"I think yes and no," Hamilton shared. "I think internally we don't feel that way. Externally, I don't know what it is, whether it's the lack of primetime games we've got or whatever, I think the 11-3 (teams) are not created equal right now in terms of the 49ers versus us. We feel a little disrespected by that. I feel like we are the best team in the league. We've got an opportunity in front of the country to show it."

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was asked about Baltimore being underdogs against the 49ers and shared, with a slight smile, that it was mentioned in his messaging to the team this week.

Regardless of what the line might indicate, Monday night's game will be a slugfest between two current No. 1 seeds, with many believing the matchup will be a Super Bowl LVIII preview.

"The Super Bowl is in February and we're in December," Jackson said. "We've got to focus on Monday night. I'm not worried about what people said."

