Shanahan: Lance ‘healthier,' in great spot after offseason work

Trey Lance likely won't be the 49ers' starting quarterback for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, but he's putting in the work to stay ready for an opportunity.

The 23-year-old quarterback, who San Francisco traded up to select No. 3 overall in the 2021 draft, sustained a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 of the 2022 season. He's fully healthy now and focused on preparing for his third season with the 49ers.

"He looks healthier," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday as the team reported to training camp. "I think his feet look better. I'm not taking away anything from [QB trainer] Jeff [Christensen], but Trey has put all the work in and it's awesome that he had a guy that he can do that stuff with. But that's exactly what Brock [Purdy] did. That's what Sam Darnold does. I've never had a quarterback who doesn't do that. They all do that.

"It's like golf pros. They go to work on things with their swing and I think the most important time is after the season in March, April before OTAs and it's always extremely important in the 40 days away. Trey's done that the last few years. He just went with a different guy this year."

From being the third pick in the draft two years ago to taking a backseat to Mr. Irrelevant, Lance already has faced plenty of physical and mental adversity in his NFL career.

Lance braced for his first season as QB1 in 2022, but an injury swiped that away in the second game of the season. One year later, all signs point to Purdy being the 49ers' starter.

On Tuesday, the biggest question of the offseason was answered.

Both Shanahan and general manager John Lynch confirmed Purdy was cleared and "ready to go" for Week 1, seemingly putting an end to the quarterback controversy the 49ers are all too familiar with.

While Purdy is the presumed starter, his immediate backup is the next question, with Lance, Sam Darnold and Brandon Allen all fighting for a spot. And it appears Lance is more than ready.

