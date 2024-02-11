Shanahan details losing leads in Super Bowls vs. Mahomes, Brady

Kyle Shanahan has lost three Super Bowls in the last nine NFL seasons, with each defeat coming after a comeback effort led by Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes.

Following the 49ers' heartbreaking 25-22 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Shanahan revealed how facing quarterbacks of Brady and Mahomes' caliber is an entirely different animal, even when playing with the lead.

"I think when you go against guys like Tom Brady and [Patrick] Mahomes, you better never feel comfortable with the lead," Shanahan told reporters after the game.

"Those are two of the best players to ever play the game. That's why when you have a lead or your down points, those guys are always in it. Watch them all the time do that stuff."

Shanahan served as the offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, where Brady and the New England Patriots famously won 34-28 after erasing a 25-point second-half deficit.

The 49ers coach's championship woes continued in Super Bowl LIV after the Chiefs reeled off 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to hand San Francisco a devastating loss on the sport's biggest stage.

Shanahan and the 49ers had their chance for revenge in Sunday's matchup with the Chiefs before Mahomes delivered yet another heroic performance down the stretch to earn Super Bowl MVP honors for the second time in as many tries against San Francisco.

Mahomes finished Super Bowl LVIII with 333 passing yards and two touchdowns through the air, but his legs ended up being the difference in the ball game. The Chiefs quarterback racked up 66 rushing yards against the 49ers, delivering a handful of conversions on the ground that ultimately swung the balance of power in Kansas City's favor.

After suffering another Super Bowl defeat at the hands of an all-time great quarterback, Shanahan and the 49ers face a long offseason trying to decipher how to get over the hump once and for all when the 2024 NFL season rolls around.