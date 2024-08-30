Why anonymous NFL agents praised 49ers as an organization

The 49ers rank among the NFL's best when it comes to workplace culture and employee satisfaction.

In an exclusive NFL agent survey conducted by The Athletic, 31 representatives were asked which organizations were the best to work with.

“49ers,” one agent said. “The way they treat people and don’t skimp on expenses. Highly professional.”

“49ers,” another agent told The Athletic. “You have to fit within their culture, but they allow players and employees to be themselves, and they win even while getting the staff poached by other teams every year.”

Given San Francisco’s commitment to organizational stability since the hiring of Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch in 2017, it’s unsurprising that the franchise remains one of the NFL's best.

Three of Shanahan’s former assistant coaches -- DeMeco Ryans, Robert Saleh and Mike McDaniel -- are now NFL head coaches, and many other members of the organization are highly sought after.

The 49ers' success with its front office and coaching staff has translated onto the gridiron as well, with the team making it to two Super Bowls and four NFC Championship Games in the past five seasons.

With a penchant for drafting talented players, to pulling off blockbuster trades for the likes of Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams over the past few years, San Francisco has built an organization envied by many around the NFL.

