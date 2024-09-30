49ers coach Shanahan confirms CMC has tendinitis in both Achilles

SANTA CLARA — Running back Christian McCaffrey has been dealing with issues with his Achilles tendons on both legs, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed on Monday.

McCaffrey recently traveled to Germany to receive treatment for bilateral Achilles tendinitis.

“During the time, he’s had it in both (Achilles tendons),” Shanahan said on a conference call with reporters. “I think it started in one, (then) you overcompensate on the other. Mainly, one has been bothering him, but he’s had it in both.”

McCaffrey went through a week of practices in training camp before Shanahan disclosed on Aug. 6 that McCaffrey would be sidelined with a calf condition.

McCaffrey returned to practice one month later as the 49ers began preparations to face the New York Jets in the season opener.

However, McCaffrey was declared inactive for the first regular-season game. The conditions grew worse the following week as he continued to practice.

The 49ers placed McCaffrey on injured reserve on the eve of the team’s Week 2 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

He is not eligible to return to action until after the 49ers’ upcoming game against the Arizona Cardinals. But there is no indication when McCaffrey will be able to get back on the playing field.

In the meantime, McCaffrey traveled to Germany for treatment on his tendinitis conditions. He watched from the sideline on Sunday at Levi's Stadium as the 49ers got back on track with a 30-13 victory over the New England Patriots.

Shanahan indicated last week that the 49ers’ believed he could start more intensive workouts this week.

McCaffrey is coming off a season in which he was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year and finished third in the MVP voting after rushing for 1,459 yards and 14 touchdowns last season while catching 67 passes for 564 yards and seven touchdowns.

