Jefferson contract leapfrogs Bosa's as highest-paid non-QB deal

Justin Jefferson's historic contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings had ramifications for one 49ers star player.

No, not wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Jefferson agreed to a four-year, $140 million contract extension with Minnesota on Monday that will pay him, on average, $35 million per season.

This makes Jefferson the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, surpassing 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa's previous mark of $34 million per season.

Bosa became the highest-paid non-QB after signing a five-year, $170 million extension with San Francisco before the 2023 NFL season.

His reign lasted almost one calendar year.

Jefferson widely is regarded as the league's best wide receiver and one of the best players period, so it's no surprise whatsoever that his new contract will pay him as such.

Meanwhile, the 49ers continue to negotiate a lucrative contract extension with Aiyuk, who reportedly is seeking a deal that pays him, at least, more annually than Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who signed a four-year, $120 million deal with Detriot earlier this offseason and will earn $28 million per season.

With Jefferson's contract re-setting the top of the wide receiver market, it's becoming more and more clear what the 49ers likely will have to pay Aiyuk whenever the two sides do eventually come to terms.

