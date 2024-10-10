Lynch believes Seahawks will challenge 49ers for years to come

The 49ers are set to face a Seattle Seahawks team without coach Pete Carroll on the opposing sideline for the first time in 15 years.

But, as general manager John Lynch revealed Wednesday, that doesn't mean San Francisco is treating their NFC West rivals any more lightly.

On NBC Sports Bay Area's "49ers Game Plan," Lynch discussed Seattle's offseason coaching change from Carroll to former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"Pete, first of all, was fantastic. Just a tremendous coach," Lynch told Greg Papa. "He had so much energy, and he did such a great job with that organization."

Carroll, of course, was a thorn in San Francisco's side for several years, perhaps most notably in the 2013 NFC Championship Game.

However, MacDonald already has had success against the 49ers as well. His Ravens defense forced four Brock Purdy interceptions in a win on Christmas Day last season at Levi's Stadium.

"I think they found a really, really good head coach in Mike MacDonald," Lynch told Papa. "I talked to a lot of people who interviewed Mike throughout the process. He wowed everyone. ... Everyone says he's super bright, and you can see it in his schemes. I think he's running a good shop up there in terms of doing things the right way.

"They're a talented football team, they're getting better, and I think Mike was a great choice. So, they're going to be a challenge in our division for years to come."

The 49ers have won five straight games against the Seahawks, so Lynch and San Francisco will hope that trend continues Thursday in Seattle against a new opposing coach.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast