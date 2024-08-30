49ers GM Lynch appointed to NFL's Competition Committee

John Lynch on Friday was selected for a spot on the NFL’s most influential committee.

The NFL announced that Lynch, the 49ers’ president of football operations and general manager, now is a member of the Competition Committee.

The Competition Committee reviews all competitive aspects of the NFL, which includes playing rules, roster regulations, technology, game-day operations and player protection issues.

Lynch and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles were announced as new additions to the committee.

Lynch was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his play as a hard-hitting safety with the Buccaneers and Denver Broncos. He was selected to nine Pro Bowls and was a two-time All-Pro selection.

Lynch transitioned from the TV broadcast booth into the 49ers’ front office in 2017 when he was hired as general manager with Kyle Shanahan taking over as head coach.

In 2019, Lynch was named NFL Executive of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America.

The 49ers underwent a complete rebuild with Lynch and Shanahan. After going 10-22 in 2017 and ’18, the 49ers are 54-29 in the past five years with four playoff appearances. The 49ers are 8-4 in the postseason under Lynch and Shanahan, including two Super Bowl losses to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Competition Committee holds a meeting before the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis to discuss feedback and review information or input from teams, players, league committees, the NFL Players Association and other sources.

The committee presents its report and recommendations to the 32 owners at the NFL Annual Meeting in the spring. Any new rule or revision must have support of at least 75 percent of the teams.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell selects the members of the Competition Committee. Lynch and Bowles joins the group comprised of Atlanta Falcons CEO Rich McKay (committee chair), Dallas Cowboys executive Stephen Jones, Cincinnati Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn executive vice president, Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier, New York Giants owner John Mara, Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott, Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay and Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.

