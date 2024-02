Former 49ers QB Garoppolo suspended two games, set for Raiders release

Former 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders appears to be over.

The NFL is suspending Garoppolo for the first two games of the 2024 season after the veteran quarterback violated the league's Performance Enhancing Substances Policy, ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported Friday morning before the news became official.

The violation is due to Garoppolo's use of prescribed medication without having a valid Therapeutic Use Exemption.

Garoppolo also will be released by the Raiders, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported shortly after, citing a source.

Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.7 million contract with Oakland last offseason after five-plus seasons with San Francisco.

In seven games (six starts) with the Raiders, Garoppolo completed 110 of 169 pass attempts (65.1 percent) for 1,205 passing yards with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions before the 32-year-old suffered a back injury and was replaced by veteran backup Brian Hoyer in Week 6, who then was replaced by rookie Aiden O'Connell for the remainder of the season.

