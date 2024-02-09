Jets' Mosley pinpoints aspect of Warner's game that hypes him up 

C.J. Mosley is a big fan of Fred Warner and his aggressive style of play hypes up the longtime NFL linebacker.

Speaking to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Laura Britt on Thursday on Radio Row in Las Vegas, the New York Jets linebacker was ecstatic when talking about Warner’s playing style.

When asked what stands out to him when watching Warner play, Mosley detailed how the 49ers star plays so well that it hypes Mosley up trying to outdo him in the next game.

“The easiest thing that stands out is his motor, he’s flying around no matter where the ball is he’s jumping over the pile trying to knock somebody out,” Mosley told Britt.

“As a fellow linebacker, when I see players do those types of things, when I’m watching film and I see 54 jump over three people to go make a tackle that hypes me up, that makes me want to go make a play and try to outdo him for the next game. Just the way he plays, he might not know it but, that drives me as well. We’re in the same system so when we acquired our new coaches with the Jets, I watched the 49ers a lot and I watched him play so I respect his game a lot.”

Since the 49ers selected him in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Warner has assumed a significant role in San Francisco’s defense as the middle linebacker, forming a fearsome duo with fellow linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

While the 49ers have developed a reputation for great defense, the team has struggled in the playoffs against the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions heading into a Super Bowl LVIII showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs. The task will be even more difficult this weekend with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense posing a huge big-play threat on every snap.

