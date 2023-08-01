Finally healthy, Kinlaw showing ‘fire' in 49ers training camp

SANTA CLARA — It has been a long time coming for 49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, who is set to have a breakout 2023 NFL season.

The former first-round pick has dealt with knee injuries since being drafted by San Francisco in 2020, but Kinlaw finally is the healthiest he has been in his NFL career with training camp underway.

On the first day of padded practice Monday, Kinlaw won several of his 1-on-1 matchups facing various offensive linemen. The defensive tackle seemed to be able to take advantage of his pure brute strength, overpowering whomever he was up against.

Offensive guard Aaron Banks was not one of the players Kinlaw faced, but he has noticed how the sizable defender has improved this offseason.

“I think Kinlaw is having a really good camp,” Banks said Monday. “I think he is playing with a lot of fire. I think he is really playing aggressive, physical and explosive. You saw he had a rep today and he’s moving around the edge and playing really well right now.”

Arik Armstead understands what Kinlaw has gone through in his first three seasons, having dealt with injuries himself. The nine-year NFL vet is excited to see what his younger counterpart will be able to do on the defensive line when he finally gets his chance.

“J.K. has been balling,” Armstead said Monday. “It’s been great to see his progress and his process. I dealt with injuries early in my career, really couldn’t find my footing. Once I was able to string along some good health, I was able to play some good football.

“He’s been looking amazing, he’s healthy and he has been dominating.”

Armstead is not only a role model for Kinlaw but also a mentor. Armstead feels it is part of his responsibility as a veteran to be a support for players who are seeing the same issues he saw as a young player in the league.

“I don’t think people understand the mental toll injuries really take on you,” Armstead said. “Waking up with pain, that can lead to depression and a really bad mental state. I’m sure feeling healthy and more like himself is making him happy.

“He is able to use his God-given abilities and the ones he’s been training and working on, and go out and do something [he loves]. It’s been great see and he’s going to have a big year.”

The 49ers did not exercise Kinlaw's fifth-year option, so he will become a free agent at the end of the 2023 season. A dominant and productive performance in his fourth year, however, certainly could set the 25-year-old up for the future.

