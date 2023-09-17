Jennings defends Purdy's overthrows with matter-of-fact line

The 49ers' victory Sunday over the Rams marked the sixth time in seven games they have scored at least 30 points in a regular-season game started by quarterback Brock Purdy.

Despite their high-scoring output, there were a handful of missed opportunities for explosive plays due to overthrows by Purdy.

One of these misses came on the 49ers' opening drive of the second half, when Purdy sailed a deep ball intended for Jauan Jennings, who appeared to have considerable room to run upfield had they been able to connect.

After the game, Jennings was asked about Purdy's execution within the offense.

"I don't play quarterback, that's for a reason, I'd probably miss all the damn throws," Jennings said. "We just gotta come back, go to work, and come out firing on Thursday."

When asked about the specific play where he and Purdy could not connect, Jennings mentioned it was a minor miscommunication between him and his quarterback.

"I just saw the ball just floating a little bit. It was a little bit of a different look for us, a look we didn't practice," Jennings said. "We both were on the same page. We were just off a little bit. I was thinking maybe I could have ran a little faster, actually. But like I said, we'll get back to the drawing board this coming up week and we'll get it right."

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk echoed a similar sentiment during his postgame media availability.

"We gotta connect, on my part," Aiyuk said. "I talked to him [Purdy], he said on his part," Aiyuk said. "... We put up 30 [points] today, and it didn't feel like it. We were just talking, and we left a bunch of stuff out there. It was a little bit sloppy and all over the place, but we got a win."

Despite the occasional miss by Purdy, the 49ers' high-powered offense has operated at near maximum efficiency since he took over as the starting quarterback, averaging 32.5 points per game in his seven regular-season starts.

