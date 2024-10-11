49ers fan Harden celebrates with Deebo after win over Seahawks

NBA MVP James Harden was a happy camper after the 49ers' 36-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at Lumen Field.

The Los Angeles Clippers star, a Southern California native, is a 49ers fan and was in attendance for San Francisco's bounce-back Week 6 victory.

After the game, Harden was waiting for 49ers players in the tunnel and celebrated with wide receiver Deebo Samuel, tight end George Kittle and safety George Odum.

Samuel gave Harden a parting gift as the wide receiver signed his game-worn jersey for The Beard.

Harden's ties to the 49ers date back to Jim Harbaugh's tenure as head coach, with the two linking up at Candlestick Park in 2014. Harden also met star linebacker NaVorro Bowman during that visit.

The timing of the 49ers' visit to Pacific Northwest worked out perfectly for Harden, as the Clippers play a preseason game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.