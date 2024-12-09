49ers injury report: Guerendo foot sprain jeopardizes status vs. Rams

The 49ers might have to reach a little further down their depth chart to find another starting running back.

Rookie running back Isaac Guerendo sustained a foot sprain in the 49ers’ 38-13 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, and his availability to face the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night appears to be in question.

“We’ll evaluate him over the next few days to see if he’s got a shot,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday on a conference call with Bay Area reporters.

Guerendo rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries while catching two passes for 50 yards against the Bears.

Guerendo earned his first NFL start after Christian McCaffrey (knee) and Jordan Mason (ankle) were placed on injured reserve last week. The 49ers previously lost running back Elijah Mitchell for the 2024 NFL season due to a severe hamstring injury during training camp.

If Guerendo is unable to play on Thursday, the 49ers will turn to Patrick Taylor Jr., a four-year NFL veteran, as the lead back.

“If Isaac can’t go, it will be his opportunity,” Shanahan said of Taylor. “If you saw him run yesterday or as we did earlier against Seattle, he’s a good back.”

Taylor gained 25 yards and a touchdown on seven carries against the Bears. He also converted a fourth-down opportunity with a short run.

The 49ers expect to get at least one starter back in action Thursday night. Left guard Aaron Banks has been cleared out of the NFL’s return-to-play concussion protocol.

“So he should be good to go,” Shanahan said.

Banks’ return comes at a time when Ben Bartch, who started the past two games in Banks’ place, sustained a high ankle sprain and will be placed on injured reserve.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw is a strong candidate to take Bartch’s spot on the 49ers’ 53-man roster. Greenlaw could make his season debut on Thursday night after sustaining a torn Achilles in the Super Bowl.

“There’s a chance,” Shanahan said of Greenlaw returning to action to face the Rams. “I haven’t talked to him, yet. So we’ll see when he gets in here tomorrow how he’s feeling, and how practice goes Tuesday and Wednesday, and make our decision then.”

Defensive end Nick Bosa (hip and oblique) and left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) missed their third consecutive games on Sunday. They will be evaluated throughout the week to determine whether they can play Thursday night, Shanahan said.

Linebackers Dee Winters (ankle) and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (knee), and safety Malik Mustapha (chest and shoulder) are listed as day to day after getting banged up in the 49ers’ game against the Bears.

