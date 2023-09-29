49ers injury report: Deebo questionable, Jennings doubtful vs. Cards

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers did not have the services of Brandon Aiyuk in Week 3 against the New York Giants, and while the fourth-year wide receiver likely is to return to action Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium, San Francisco might be without two of their other top-three receivers.

Deebo Samuel (ribs/knee) is listed as questionable and fellow wide receiver Jauan Jennings (shin) is doubtful, as the 49ers provided their official injury report Friday.

Aiyuk has been fully cleared to play and is not listed on the injury report.

Backup running back Elijah Mitchell sustained a knee injury during practice earlier this week and is listed as questionable, coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Samuel was on the practice field Friday afternoon going through physical therapy. Jennings was not seen as the 49ers began their final practice before facing the Cardinals.

Samuel is coming off his best game of the season in the 49ers' 30-12 victory over the New York Giants last Thursday night. He caught six passes for 129 yards and a touchdown.

Samuel sustained a ribs injury in the fourth quarter when he landed on the football at the end of a play in which he made a catch, broke several tackles and gained 19 yards. He returned to the field a short time later and caught a game-clinching 27-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brock Purdy.

The next day, Samuel complained of knee soreness when he reported to the team facility for treatment in the afternoon.

Samuel leads the 49ers through three games with 17 receptions for 247 yards and one touchdown. Jennings has four catches for 82 yards.

If Samuel and Jennings are unable to play, Ray-Ray McCloud, rookie Ronnie Bell and one or more players up from the practice squad will join Aiyuk as the wide receivers to face the Cardinals.

Aiyuk was the NFC Offensive Player of the Week after the 49ers’ Week 1 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. In two games, he has 11 catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

Bell has two catches for 24 yards, including his first career touchdown. He caught a 9-yard pass from Purdy to give the 49ers a 10-3 lead over the Giants in the second quarter.

49ers injury report

Doubtful

WR Jauan Jennings (shin)

Questionable

WR Deebo Samuel (ribs, knee)

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (ankle)

LB Dre Greenlaw (ankle)

