49ers injury report: Deebo Samuel misses practice again

SANTA CLARA — Wide receiver Deebo Samuel remained out of practice Thursday, casting some question onto his availability for the 49ers’ Week 4 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Samuel sustained a ribs injury in the fourth quarter of the 49ers’ Week 3 game against the New York Giants last Thursday when he fell on the football at the end of a play.

The next day, Samuel reported a knee issue to the team’s medical staff that did not seem to bother him immediately following the game, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said this week.

Two of the 49ers’ top three receivers did not practice on Thursday. Jauan Jennings also was held out due to a shin injury, per the team’s official injury report.

During an interview with KNBR on Thursday, Shanahan said Samuel and Jennings will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game. The 49ers hope both players return to practice Friday.

The team’s other starting wideout, Brandon Aiyuk, was limited due to a shoulder injury sustained in the 49ers’ Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Rams. He was inactive last Thursday against the New York Giants.

The 49ers’ only healthy wide receivers are rookie Ronnie Bell and Ray-Ray McCloud.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who sat out practice Wednesday with an ankle injury, was back to a full workload at Thursday’s practice.

49ers injury report

Did not practice

WR Jauan Jennings (shin)

WR Deebo Samuel (ribs, knee)

Limited

WR Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder)

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (ankle)

LB Dre Greenlaw (ankle)

CB Ambry Thomas (knee)

Cardinals injury report

Did not practice

DE Jonathan Ledbetter (finger)

LB Josh Woods (ankle)

Limited

LB Krys Barnes (finger)

WR Marquise Brown (thumb)

RB Keaontay Ingram (neck)

Full participant

T Kelvin Beachum (hand)

LB Zaven Collins (eye)

RB James Conner (back)

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast