49ers-Buccaneers inactives: Colton McKivitz healthy, Aaron Banks out

The 49ers enter their Week 11 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium with a mostly clean bill of health for the starters.

Aside from left guard Aaron Banks, the 49ers will have a full complement of starters when the two NFC teams kick off at 1:05 p.m. PT.

Banks remains out with a "turf toe" injury and will be replaced by veteran Jon Feliciano for the second consecutive game.

Right tackle Colton McKivitz had his legs rolled up on against the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday and came away from the game with minor ankle and knee injuries, but he is active against Tampa Bay.

Here are the inactive 49ers players for Sunday's game:

Here are the inactive Buccaneers players:

#11 QB John Wolford (3QB)

#21 RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn

#23 S Ryan Neal

#49 OLB Cam Gill

#71 OL Matt Feiler

#89 TE David Wells



Elevated from Practice Squad:

#15 S Richard Lecounte III — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) November 19, 2023

