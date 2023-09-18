How to watch 49ers vs. Giants in Week 3 of NFL season

SoFi Stadium served as the soft launch. Now it's the real home opener.

The San Francisco 49ers are now 2-0 after taking care of the Los Angeles Rams 30-23 on Sunday. And after also playing Week 1 on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the 49ers get to come home.

Levi's Stadium is the site for San Francisco's next game, which is rapidly approaching. The 49ers will have a short week as they'll host the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football.

New York lost to the Dallas Cowboys 40-0 in Week 1 and nearly fell to 0-2 before mounting a second-half comeback to top the Arizona Cardinals 31-28. But despite picking up some momentum, Daniel Jones will not have Saquon Barkley with him. The star running back reportedly sprained his ankle late in Week 2 and is set to miss three weeks.

The two teams last met in 2020, when the 49ers dominated the Giants 36-9 at MetLife Stadium.

Here's everything to know about the Week 3 prime time matchup:

When is the 49ers vs. Giants Week 3 game?

The 49ers and Giants will meet on Thursday, Sept. 21.

What time is the 49ers vs. Giants Week 3 game?

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium is slated for 5:15 p.m. PT.

How to watch the 49ers vs. Giants Week 3 game

49ers-Giants Week 3 will air exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline) are on the call.

Pregame coverage will begin at 4 p.m. PT with 49ers Pregame Live on NBC Sports Bay Area. 49ers Postgame Live will then begin after the game at 8 p.m. PT for an hour.

How to live stream the 49ers vs. Giants Week 3 game

Live stream: NFL+, Prime Video

Mobile stream: NFL mobile app, Prime Video app

5 key players to watch for 49ers vs. Giants in Week 3

Nick Bosa, DE, 49ers: Bosa may be without a sack through two games, but there's no reason to fret. He's still been effective even if that category reads the good ol' big fat zero. Against the Rams, Bosa earned the highest grade among 49ers defenders by PFF with five total pressures tallied: three hits and two hurries. Jones is more of a runner than Matthew Stafford is, so let's see if Bosa logs his first sack of 2023 at home.

Daniel Jones, QB, Giants: Speaking of Jones, the 26-year-old signal caller has a significant challenge on his hands. After a horrific 40-0 loss in Week 1, some of that hangover carried into the first half vs. Arizona before Jones picked up momentum in the second. Can he stay efficient with the pass or will he need to cause more chaos with his legs? The 49ers have had their struggles defending mobile quarterbacks, but the loss of Barkley adds to Jones' burden.

Isaiah Oliver, CB, 49ers: With no Samuel Womack and some knocks to Ambry Thomas and Deommodore Lenoir, first-year 49er Isaiah Oliver stepped up and delivered multiple crucial plays that should earn him more reps in Week 3. The former five-year Atlanta Falcon recorded a momentum-changing one-handed pick to go with seven tackles (three solo), including helping on a key fourth-down stop, that helped San Francisco maintain its dominance over Los Angeles.

Darren Waller, TE, Giants: Jones has his cons, but he hasn't had elite weapons to work with. The receiving corps is a little iffy, so the attention here turns to tight end Darren Waller. The 31-year-old had six catches for 76 yards against Arizona and had two 1,000-plus receiving yard seasons when he was with the Raiders. That was three years ago, but he'll need to step up to those levels with Barkley out. Rookie receiver Jalin Hyatt is another name to watch.

Elijah Mitchell, RB, 49ers: Christian McCaffrey has been dominating the touches in the backfield through two weeks, and Elijah Mitchell didn't play a single snap on Sunday. Kyle Shanahan admitted to making the mistake of not balancing the load better between the running backs, so while CMC is ripping up defenses, Mitchell's familiarity with the offense and power running will be needed.