Deebo reacts to 49ers fan breaking up scuffle with Rams cornerback

The 49ers and Los Angeles Rams getting chippy on the field is nothing new.

However, in San Francisco's 30-23 Week 1 win on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, there was a bit of a twist, as a member of the 49ers Faithful found himself in the middle of a scuffle between wide receiver Deebo Samuel and Rams defensive back Derion Kendrick

Following a play that saw Samuel plow through multiple defenders, Kendrick approached him and appeared to have some choice words for the receiver. A 49ers fan then interjected himself between the two in what seemed to be an attempt to break up the commotion.

This 49ers fan tried to break up the fight 😂



pic.twitter.com/tQrpaLSdC0 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 17, 2023

After the game, Samuel was asked about his thoughts on the fan's effort to diffuse the situation.

"I didn't even know it until I saw a fan trying to separate us," Samuel said. "He just ran up and kind of head-butted me out of nowhere. But that was kind of cool to see a fan get into it and try and protect the team as well."

Deebo had no idea what was happening when the fan tried to break up the fight 😂 pic.twitter.com/PocetYhuta — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 18, 2023

Coincidentally enough, the fan was wearing a Samuel jersey, and his peacemaking efforts seemed to be appreciated by the 49ers star wideout.

49ers fans have made headlines with their ability to take over SoFi Stadium since it opened in 2020. Today, this fan went above and beyond to support the team.



