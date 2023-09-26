How to watch 49ers vs. Cardinals in Week 4 of NFL season

Only three NFL teams remain undefeated through three weeks in 2023. The San Francisco 49ers are one of them.

San Francisco is coming off a few days of extra rest after a 30-12 win over the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football, and next on the calendar is an NFC West foe.

The Arizona Cardinals will head to Levi's Stadium with momentum also on their side following a 28-16 upset over the Dallas Cowboys at home, which came after a frustrating 0-2 start.

Arizona may not be expected to do much this season with Kyler Murray still sidelined, but divisional games are never straightforward. And Joshua Dobbs, who hasn't been spectacular but rather steady, is playing with a chip on his shoulder.

Here's everything to know for the 49ers-Cardinals Week 4 matchup:

When is the 49ers vs. Cardinals Week 4 game?

The 49ers and Cardinals will meet on Sunday, Oct. 1.

What time is the 49ers vs. Cardinals Week 4 game?

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium is slated for 1:25 p.m. PT.

How to watch the 49ers vs. Cardinals Week 4 game

49ers-Cardinals will air on FOX. Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst) and Laura Okmin (sideline) are on the call.

Pregame coverage will begin at 12 p.m. PT with 49ers Pregame Live on NBC Sports Bay Area. 49ers Postgame Live will then begin after the game at 4 p.m. PT for an hour.

How to live stream the 49ers vs. Cardinals Week 4 game

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Live stream: NFL+, FoxSports.com

Mobile app: NFL mobile app, Fox Sports app

What is the weather forecast for 49ers vs. Cardinals Week 4?

Levi's Stadium is expected to have warm conditions on Sunday. NBC Bay Area is predicting a high of 76 degrees with fully sunny skies and winds reaching 10 to 15 mph.

5 key players to watch in 49ers vs. Cardinals Week 4

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers: The 49ers dropped 30 on the Giants, but it wasn't always pretty without Aiyuk as a weapon. The 25-year-old returned to practice on Monday and could be on pace to play against a Cardinals secondary that is there for the taking with Budda Baker on injured reserve.

Joshua Dobbs, QB, Cardinals: Dobbs, 28, is averaging just 183 passing yards per game through three weeks at a 72% completion rate to go with 98 rushing yards on 12 attempts. Touchdowns and turnovers aside (two passing, one rushing and two fumbles), the Cardinals will need much more from him to have a chance against San Francisco's defense.

Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers: McCaffrey is leading the league in rushing yards with 353, good for an average of 117.7 a game. The Cardinals are allowing 134.7 rushing yards a game, the seventh-worst rate thus far. Seems simple: feed CMC.

Kyzir White, LB, Cardinals: Statistically, White has been a standout for Arizona. He's also one of the team captains, and he made a statement when picking off Dak Prescott in the end zone late in Week 3 to seal the win. He'll need to set the example again to try to stop a 49ers offense that is rolling on all cylinders.

Javon Hargrave, DT, 49ers: The 49ers splashed on Hargrave in free agency, and he's gradually getting more involved each week. Leading the pressure on Dobbs will be key, but slowing Arizona's run game is just as important as James Conner is quietly averaging 5.2 yards a carry (266 yards on 51 attempts). If Hargrave and Co. can shut down the run game and force Dobbs to pass in the pocket, they may find themselves in a comfortable spot sooner rather than later.