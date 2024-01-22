How to watch 49ers-Lions in NFC Championship Game live online, on TV

The NFC Championship Game will pit two teams who did not meet in the regular season.

Both the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions finished the regular season at 12-5, though the former seized the coveted No. 1 seed thanks to owning superior tiebreakers.

San Francisco watched the wild-card action from home, then needed to come back late to beat the No. 7 Green Bay Packers 24-21 in the divisional round.

Detroit, the No. 3 seed, edged the No. 6 Los Angeles Rams 24-23 at home in the wild-card round before handling the No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23 in the divisional round.

The two teams last met in the 2021 regular-season opener in Detroit, where the 49ers spoiled Dan Campbell's head-coaching debut with a 41-33 win. But both teams have changed since then.

Here's everything to know to watch the 49ers-Lions NFC Championship Game:

When is the 49ers-Lions NFC Championship Game?

The 49ers and Lions will meet on Sunday, Jan. 28.

What time is the 49ers-Lions NFC Championship Game?

Kick-off time from Levi's Stadium is slated for 3:30 p.m. PT.

How to watch the 49ers-Lions NFC Championship Game

49ers-Lions will air on FOX. Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color), Erin Andrews (sideline) and Tom Rinaldi (sideline) are on the call.

Pregame coverage will begin an hour before the game with 49ers Pregame Live on NBC Sports Bay Area. 49ers Postgame Live will then begin shortly after the game for an hour.

How to livestream the 49ers vs. Lions NFC Championship Game

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Livestream: NFL+, FoxSports.com

Mobile app: NFL mobile app, Fox Sports app

What is the weather forecast for the 49ers-Lions NFC Championship Game?

Unlike the wet conditions versus Green Bay, this Sunday is expected to be drier. NBC Bay Area is predicting a high of 72 degrees in Santa Clara with partly cloudy skies and light winds. The chance of rain is at 7%.

6 key players to watch in 49ers-Lions NFC Championship Game

RB Christian McCaffrey, 49ers: Plenty of eyes will be on QB Brock Purdy after a slippery game against the Pack, but the Lions have a top-five rushing defense that will look to limit the league's leading rusher.

RBs Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery: Detroit nearly fielded two 1,000-yard rushers in the regular season, with Gibbs and Montgomery delivering the perfect blend of speed and power. San Francisco's run defense has been shaky in the back half of the season, so the duo will need to aid Jared Goff for a balanced approach.

WR Deebo Samuel, 49ers: When Samuel is not on the field, the 49ers aren't as explosive. He'll be a game-time decision with a shoulder injury suffered early versus Green Bay. The chances of San Francisco moving on could literally hinge on Samuel's shoulders.

DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Lions: The Lions' pass defense ranked in the bottom 10 of many important statistics, though getting Gardner-Johnson back late in the season has certainly helped. He picked off Baker Mayfield in the divisional round and has a history with Samuel, so that'll be something to watch.

DB Nick Bosa, 49ers: The 49ers did not sack Jordan Love once, though the defensive line brought decent pressure. But pressures don't win games, sacks do. Bosa led the unit in the regular season and will have to carry the load again with Goff not as mobile as Love. Chase Young will need to make an impact at some point, too.