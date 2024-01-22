NFC Championship Game history ahead of Lions-49ers showdown

The two teams that will square off in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game have much different histories with this stage of the playoffs.

On one side, there are the San Francisco 49ers, a team that ruled the NFC in the 1980s and has made a habit of reaching the conference title game in the 2020s. Kyle Shanahan’s squad rolled to the NFC’s No. 1 seed in 2023 and escaped the No. 7 Green Bay Packers in the divisional round. With the win, San Francisco has reached its fourth NFC title game in the last five years.

Standing in their way are the rising Detroit Lions. Dan Campbell’s team landed the NFC’s No. 3 seed and won the franchise’s first playoff game in 32 years with a wild card victory over the No. 6 Los Angeles Rams. They then punched their ticket to their first NFC Championship Game in 32 years with a divisional round triumph over the No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup, here’s a look at the teams with the most wins, losses and appearances in NFC Championship Games:

Which team has won the most NFC Championship Games?

The Dallas Cowboys have the most NFC Championship Game victories with eight.

Those eight wins have come in two dominant stints. The first came from 1970, the first year with an NFC Championship Game following the NFL-AFL merger, to 1978 and featured five NFC title game wins. The second stretch came from 1992 to 1995, when Dallas made four straight appearances and picked up three victories.

The 49ers have a chance to tie the Cowboys on Sunday, as they have seven NFC Championship Game wins under their belt. After the 49ers, the Rams, New York Giants and Washington Commanders are tied for the third-most victories with five apiece.

Which team has lost the most NFC Championship Games?

While San Francisco can tie the record for most wins, it can also extend its lead with the most losses in NFC Championship Game history. The 49ers lost the game in each of the last two seasons, bringing their number of defeats to 11.

The Cowboys, Rams, Packers and Minnesota Vikings are second on the list with six NFC Championship Game losses apiece.

Which team has the most NFC Championship Game appearances?

The 49ers are making a record 19th NFC Championship Game appearance this year. It is their seventh time reaching the game since 2011, and they are 2-4 in that span.

The Cowboys are second on the list with 14 appearances, the Rams are in third with 11 and the Packers and Vikings are tied for fourth with nine each.

Every team in the current NFC has reached at least two conference title games, and the Lions are the only team that has failed to represent the conference in a Super Bowl. Here is each team listed by NFC Championship Game appearances:

1. San Francisco 49ers: 19 (7-11)

2. Dallas Cowboys: 14 (8-6)

3. Los Angeles Rams: 11 (5-6)

T-4. Green Bay Packers: 9 (3-6)

T-4. Minnesota Vikings: 9 (3-6)

6. Philadelphia Eagles: 8 (3-4)

7. Washington Commanders: 6 (5-1)

T-8. New York Giants: 5 (5-0)

T-8. Chicago Bears: 5 (2-3)

T-10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 4 (2-2)

T-10. Carolina Panthers: 4 (2-2)

T-10. Atlanta Falcons: 4 (2-2)

T-13. Seattle Seahawks: 3 (3-0)

T-13. New Orleans Saints: 3 (1-2)

T-15. Arizona Cardinals: 2 (1-1)

T-15. Detroit Lions: 2 (0-1)