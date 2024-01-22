Report: 49ers consider Deebo '50-50′ for NFC Championship vs. Lions

Things continue to be up in the air regarding Deebo Samuel's status for this weekend's NFC Championship Game between the 49ers and Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium.

San Francisco considers it "50-50" as to whether the star wide receiver will be able to play Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday morning, citing a source.

49ers consider it “50-50” as to whether wide receiver Deebo Samuel will be able to play in Sunday night’s NFC championship game vs. the Lions due to the shoulder injury he suffered vs. the Packers, per source. pic.twitter.com/25N9aDXvxd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 22, 2024

Samuel exited San Francisco's divisional playoff round win against the Green Bay Packers early after originally being evaluated for a concussion before ultimately being ruled out with a shoulder injury.

After the 49ers' 24-21 win, Samuel told NBC Sports Bay Area he was "OK." Samuel previously injured the same shoulder in San Francisco's Week 6 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Before being sidelined in the first quarter, Samuel registered two receptions for 24 yards.

And while a lot of uncertainty remains regarding Samuel's status, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is expected to provide an update Monday during a conference call with reporters.

