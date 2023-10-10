How to watch 49ers-Browns Week 6 NFL game live online, on TV

The San Francisco 49ers are headed to Cleveland to face the 2-2 Browns with their undefeated 5-0 record on the line.

Cleveland is coming off a bye week following a 28-3 Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at home, but there's also the question of who will start at quarterback if Deshaun Watson, who didn't practice Monday, cannot go.

In that scenario, the Browns reportedly would turn to P.J. Walker to start instead of giving Dorian Thompson-Robinson another run after he struggled mightily vs. Baltimore.

On the defensive side, Cleveland boasts the second-best unit in the league in terms of allowing points (15.0) and is No. 1 in total yards allowed (196.8). The team first in points allowed? San Francisco.

The 49ers are also No. 3 in yards per game, tallying an average of 402.6 while allowing 266.8, also ranked third in the league. And that's where the Browns don't match up well, as they have below-average numbers across the board even when Watson was healthy.

San Francisco has the weapons on both sides of the ball to get the job done, but Cleveland's defense will look to make it a dogfight.

Here is everything to know about the 49ers-Browns Week 6 matchup:

When is the 49ers vs. Browns Week 6 game?

The 49ers and Browns will meet on Sunday, Oct. 15.

What time is the 49ers vs. Browns Week 6 game?

Kickoff from Cleveland Browns Stadium is slated for 10 a.m. PT.

How to watch the 49ers vs. Browns Week 6 game

49ers-Browns will air on FOX. Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst) and Erin Andrews (sideline) are on the call.

Pregame coverage will begin at 9 a.m. PT with 49ers Pregame Live on NBC Sports Bay Area. 49ers Postgame Live will then begin after the game at 1 p.m. PT for an hour.

How to livestream the 49ers vs. Browns Week 6 game

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Livestream: NFL+, FoxSports.com

Mobile app: NFL mobile app, Fox Sports app

What is the weather forecast for 49ers vs. Browns Week 6?

It could be a wet field in Cleveland on Sunday. NBC Bay Area is predicting a high of 56 degrees with a 53% chance of rain earlier in the day and overcast skies later on. Winds are expected to reach 15 to 25 mph.

5 key players to watch in 49ers-Browns Week 6

Fred Warner, LB, 49ers: "All Pro" Fred Warner is starting to gain DPOY buzz after an all-around display vs. Dallas. He's always up for the big games and never shies away, which is exactly what the 49ers will need against a Cleveland team expected to bring the energy.

Browns QB situation: Well, the name here depends on who starts. Watson, Walker and Thompson-Robinson have all had their struggles, but while they haven't dealt damage through the air, all three can extend plays with their legs to create chaos. Jerome Ford, who is the new RB1 after Nick Chubb's season-ending injury, is just as imperative.

Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers: Purdy's MVP buzz is also one to watch after a four-touchdown outing vs. a strong Dallas defense. The next test in the MVP quest is to conquer an elite defense in a tough road environment, so let's see how Purdy fares.

Myles Garrett, DE, Browns: The 2017 No. 1 overall pick remains the face of Cleveland's defense and already has 5.5 sacks through four games. He logged 3.5 of those against Tennessee in Week 3 and will be a difficult task for the 49ers' offensive line, but they have the opportunity to negate another elite talent after already doing so against Aaron Donald and Micah Parsons.

Jordan Mason, RB, 49ers: Christian McCaffrey got a rushing touchdown vs. Dallas, but the Cowboys made it a priority to limit him. That paved the way for Mason to step in as RB2 over Elijah Mitchell, and he delivered 69 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown. He might be needed to diversify the backfield threat and give the Browns something to ponder.

