Greenlaw-Eagles staffer incident sparks NFL's stern sideline warning

Following an unprecedented sideline altercation between 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw and Eagles staffer Dom DiSandro that led to the pair's ejection from Sunday's game in Philadelphia, the NFL issued a memo to all 32 teams ensuring a bizarre scuffle like this doesn't occur again.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the league's memo included language stating staff members are not allowed to be "involved with game day altercations and that they must refrain from such involvement."

Following Sunday’s 49ers-Eagles game, the NFL sent a memo to all teams today, warning them that the members of their staffs are prohibited from “being involved with game day altercations and that they must refrain from such involvement.” pic.twitter.com/rpxBxXlW9p — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2023

Greenlaw shared that he made amends with DiSandro while addressing reporters in the 49ers' locker room Wednesday, highlighting the strange nature of the situation that led to his ejection Sunday.

"[DiSandro] seemed like a genuine guy, seemed like a guy everybody loved in the building," Greenlaw told reporters. "Honestly, I hate that it escalated and went to that. That's nothing I've been a part of or seen in a game."

Dre Greenlaw said he and the Eagles' chief security officer exchanged apologies after Sunday's sideline incident pic.twitter.com/FXcPCh4EYd — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 6, 2023

Niners general manager John Lynch reportedly met with DiSandro at Lincoln Financial Field after the game, where the Eagles staffer explained the situation -- a conversation between the two that ended on a good note.

Security guards squabbling with players is the last headline the NFL wants, as the league hopes this memo sends a clear message to teams that what occurred on Sunday was unacceptable.

