Trending
George Kittle

49ers create cap space with Kittle, Williams contract restructures

By Taylor Wirth

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

The 49ers created some much-needed salary-cap space after handing out the largest contract in franchise history on Wednesday.

San Francisco agreed to a massive five-year, $170 million contract extension with star defensive end Nick Bosa after the pass rusher's 44-day holdout from training camp and the preseason.

The 49ers then cleared $23.22 million in salary cap space by restructuring tight end George Kittle and left tackle Trent Williams' contracts.

The 49ers converted $10.57 million of Kittle's 2023 base salary into a signing bonus, clearing $8.45 million in cap space while adding one void year. $18.23 million of Williams' 2023 base salary was converted into a signing bonus, which cleared up $14.58 million in cap space while adding one void year.

San Francisco 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk

With Bosa signed, Aiyuk up next to land big contract extension

Nick Bosa

Shanahan drops perfect one-liner about Bosa's expected playing time

The 49ers' salary cap for the 2023 NFL season currently sits at $178.77 million with approximately $24.6 million in cap space, which gives the team plenty of room to make an in-season move or two if needed.

Despite having multiple top-of-the-market contracts on its books, San Francisco ranks 20th in active salary for this season, but currently has the seventh-highest salary cap ($257.41 million) in 2024 because of multiple backloaded contracts, even with the cap increasing to $256 million.

San Francisco almost certainly will have a difficult time navigating the salary cap in the years to come, but without a doubt is glad to have the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year under contract for the next five seasons.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

George KittleNick BosaTrent Williams
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us