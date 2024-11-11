Kittle reveals interesting superstition for 49ers field goals

TAMPA, Fla. — Jake Moody had a rough day in the 49ers' 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but George Kittle is taking some responsibility for at least one of the kicker's three missed field goals.

After the game, the tight end shared his superstition about field-goal attempts that began back when ex-49ers kicker Robbie Gould was on the team.

"I made this decision, I think it was 2018 or 2019," Kittle said. "The one I stood up and watched, Robbie missed it, and Robbie Gould never misses kicks. I was like, I’m just going to stop watching kicks.

"If I’m standing up, I usually just sit down, and for some reason I stood up and watched and Jake missed the first one. I was like, what am I doing? This is my fault because I’m very superstitious. So now I’ll watch the board, but I don’t watch the live rep. I have issues."

Moody made both of his extra-point attempts but missed three consecutive field goals from 49, 50 and 44 yards. The sophomore kicker redeemed himself after the three misses on his sixth attempt of the day, with a 44-yard game-winning kick.

“I have a ton of confidence in Jake,” Kittle said. “I’m pretty sure he made all of his field goals in practice. I think coming back as a kicker, the whole thing is mental. He has the leg; he kicks 60-yarders. The whole thing is mental.”

Moody missed the 49ers' last three games with a high ankle sprain, and then he continued recovering during the bye week. The sprain happened on his kicking leg, but Moody believes that the wind in the stadium played a part in the misses.

“For him to go out there, to miss it left, to miss it right, just to come back and kick that one, I don’t want to be in his head for that last kick,” Kittle said. “I bet you anybody in that situation would be sweating bullets, and for him to go out there and kick it right down the middle, for him to do that it’s awesome.

“Very happy for him. I think that will give him a ton of confidence going forward.”

Moody and the 49ers have a week to prepare for a visit from the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11, where the kicker will have another chance to help his team secure a win.

