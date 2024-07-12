NFL exec calls Kittle ‘more explosive' tight end than Kelce

George Kittle consistently has been one of the NFL's elite tight ends for several years, dating back to his breakout 2018 campaign.

This past season, the versatile 49ers pass catcher and blocker looked as good as ever -- despite playing through several injuries later in the year. NFL executives clearly have taken notice.

"He's more explosive [than Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce] at this point," an NFL personnel director told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler of Kittle.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The executive was quoted in an ESPN article ranking the NFL's top 10 tight ends heading into the 2024 season. Kittle still ranked No. 2 behind Kelce, though -- matching his standing from last season's list.

In 2023, Kittle recorded his first 1,000-yard season in four years. He set a career-high with 15.7 yards per reception, a testament to his continued ability to accrue yards after the catch at 30 years old.

Kittle's marks in yards and yards per reception led all tight ends last season as well.

"Deep in-breaking routes, delays, and boots and keepers -- he's just a problem with the ball in his hands," the anonymous executive added about Kittle.

Kittle received plenty of first-place votes from NFL executives, coaches, and scouts in ESPN's rankings, but he was ranked as low as fifth on some ballots. Perhaps that revelation backs up recent claims that Kittle is underrated by many.

With Kittle maintaining form and Kelce potentially on the decline, the 49ers star has the chance to return to the top spot of next season's tight end rankings. Regardless, it's clear that opposing teams can't forget about Kittle's impact on the field.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast