Experts offer NFL comparisons for 49ers' 2024 draft picks

The 49ers had quite the well-rounded 2024 NFL Draft, selecting five players on offense and three on defense.

San Francisco, mainly prioritizing areas of need, added supportive depth pieces to a decorated roster trying to return to the Super Bowl.

Here are some NFL players the experts compared San Francisco’s draft picks to:

Florida WR Ricky Pearsall (Round 1, Pick 31)

Player comp: Alex Erickson (Lance Zierlein, NFL.com)

Erickson went undrafted out of Wisconsin in 2016 but carved out a solid eight-year NFL career, specifically as a kick return specialist. Receiving-wise, he totaled 112 career receptions for 1,373 yards and two touchdowns. He played 80 games over five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals before having stints, in order, with the Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Chargers. Erickson currently is an unrestricted free agent.

Florida State CB Renardo Green (Round 2, Pick 64)

Player Comp: Nate Hobbs (Cory Giddings, Bleacher Report)

Hobbs has emerged as a key piece in the Las Vegas Raiders' secondary, especially after facing wide receiver Davante Adams in practice for two years. After being a fifth-round pick in the 2021 draft, the Illinois product has posted 232 combined tackles, 14 passes defended, 12 tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits and two interceptions over 31 starts in three seasons. Hobbs is expected to play a huge role for the Raiders during the 2024 NFL campaign.

Kansas G Dominick Puni (Round 3, Pick 86)

Player Comp: Dan Feeney (Lance Zierlein, NFL.com)

The Chargers selected Feeney 71st in the 2017 draft. He started 57 of 63 games for Los Angeles, proving to be a real anchor on its offensive line. Since the 2021 season, however, Feeney has struggled to stay on the field. He only made eight starts in three seasons as a member of the New York Jets and Chicago Bears and is hoping for a fresh start after signing with the Minnesota Vikings in March.

Wake Forest S Malik Mustapha (Round 4, Pick 124)

Player Comp: Buddha Baker (Greg Cosell, 33rd Team)

Baker is the best player on this list by far. The former Washington Husky made the 2017 Pro Football Writers of America’s All-Rookie team before becoming a six-time NFL Pro Bowl selection and a three-time All-Pro. He has spent seven seasons with the Arizona Cardinals after being drafted 36th by them in 2017. Baker will enter his seventh NFL season with 95 starts, 737 combined tackles, 37 tackles for loss, 34 passes defended, 15 quarterback hits, 7.5 sacks, seven interceptions and six forced fumbles under his belt.

Louisville RB Isaac Guerendo (Round 4, Pick 129)

Player Comp: Stevan Ridley (Lance Zierlein, NFL.com)

Ridley was drafted 73rd by the New England Patriots in the 2011 draft and spent four seasons with the team before rounding out his career with the Jets, Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers. Ridley, a winner of Super Bowl XLIX with New England, finished his eight-year career with an impressive 724 carries for 3,102 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Arizona WR Jacob Cowing (Round 4, Pick 135)

Player Comp: Calvin Austin (Derrik Klassen, Bleacher Report)

Austin is in year two with the Steelers who drafted him with the 138th pick in 2022. He missed his rookie season with a Lisfranc injury in his left foot. In 17 games during the 2023 season, Austin made 17 receptions over 17 games, resulting in 180 yards and a score. In four years at Memphis, he made 156 catches for 2,541 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Florida State LB Tatum Bethune (Round 7, Pick 251)

Player Comp: Hardy Nickerson Jr. (Matt Holder, Bleacher Report)

Nickerson signed with the Bengals in 2017 as an undrafted free agent. He appeared in 53 games over his five years in the league, only making 10 starts. Nickerson totaled 97 combined tackles and an interception but hasn’t played since his 2021 season with the Houston Texans.

