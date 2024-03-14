How ESPN grades 49ers' trade with Texans for Collins

As NFL free agency continues to unfold, the 49ers reportedly made a trade with the Houston Texans for defensive tackle Maliek Collins in an effort to replace Arik Armstead, who the team released Wednesday.

Collins is a cheaper alternative to resigning Armstead, as the 49ers are looking to free up enough salary cap space for a long-term Brandon Aiyuk contract and the looming extension for quarterback Brock Purdy once he is due for a lucrative extension.

So, how is the trade being evaluated in NFL circles? Let’s take a look at what ESPN has to say:

Texans get: 2024 seventh-round pick

49ers get: DT Maliek Collins

Texans' grade: B-

49ers' grade: A-

"Though he's never accrued more than five sacks in a season, Collins has always been a feisty pass-rusher, which shows up in the win rates," Seth Walder wrote. "His 13 percent pass rush win rate at defensive tackle last season ranked 12th at the position last year, allowing him to pick up the career-high five sacks. But just one year prior Collins ranked third in PRWR at defensive tackle behind only Chris Jones and his new teammate, Javon Hargrave (Aaron Donald didn't qualify that year).

"With Arik Armstead expected to be released, there's room for Collins alongside Hargrave, Nick Bosa and free agent pickup Leonard Floyd on the 49ers' defensive line. That's a strong group. The 49ers are bringing in Collins for pass rush as opposed to run-stopping, but they're not paying him like a complete-package defensive tackle -- he will cost them $8.5 million this season and, if they want, $10 million in 2025."

Collins played in 16 games with Houston last season, recording eight tackles for loss, five sacks, 18 quarterback hits and 41 combined tackles while playing 780 snaps. Per Pro Football Focus, Collins recorded 48 pressures, which would have been the fourth most on the 49ers last season.

Selected with the No. 67 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Collins spent four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before signing with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020. After that, Collins went to the Texans in free agency on a one-year deal in 2021 before signing extensions in 2022 and 2023.

His latest extension will keep him under contract with San Francisco through the 2025 season, with a base salary of $8 million in 2024 and $9.5 million in 2025.

