49ers sign TE Saubert, RB Taylor to one-year deals

In the midst of yet another important NFL offseason, the 49ers announced the signings of two new offensive additions.

San Francisco signed tight end Eric Saubert and running back Patrick Taylor to one-year contracts, the team announced Monday afternoon.

Newly signed #49ers TE Eric Saubert has appeared in 84 games (16 starts) in seven NFL seasons with Falcons, Bears, Jaguars, Broncos, Cowboys and Texans. He has 36 career catches for 292 yards and two TDs. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) April 8, 2024

Saubert was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons, where he spent the first two seasons of his NFL career. Over the course of his seven-year career, he's also spent time with the Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans.

The soon-to-be 30-year-old has appeared in 84 games (16 starts) and compiled 36 receptions for 292 yards and two touchdowns.

Saubert played collegiate ball at Drake University where he appeared in 22 games and totaled 191 receptions for 2,253 yards and 21 touchdowns. As a senior in 2016, he earned AP Second-Team FCS All-American honors.

San Francisco also added depth to its running back room for the new season, signing free-agent Taylor.

Taylor played college ball at Memphis and went undrafted in 2020. The Green Bay Packers signed him as an undrafted free agent that year, but he wasn't promoted to the active roster until the 2021 season.

The 25-year-old played in 34 games for the Packers over the last three seasons and was an unrestricted free agent this offseason after not receiving a restricted tender.

