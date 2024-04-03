Ex-Packers RB Taylor, 49ers agree to one-year deal, per agent

The 49ers have added depth to their running back room for the 2024 NFL season.

Free-agent running back Patrick Taylor Jr. and San Francisco agreed to terms on a one-year contract, Taylor's agent Chris Cabott confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter Wednesday.

The 49ers are signing former Green Bay Packers RB Patrick Taylor Jr. to a one-year deal, per source. After facing the 49ers in the playoffs, Taylor now joins them.



Taylor played college ball at Memphis and went undrafted in 2020. The Green Bay Packers signed him as an undrafted free agent that year, but he wasn't promoted to the active roster until the 2021 season.

The 25-year-old played in 34 games for the Packers over the last three seasons and was an unrestricted free agent this offseason after not receiving a restricted tender.

In 11 games with the Packers last season, he recorded 32 carries for 141 yards on the ground and added 11 receptions for 49 yards through the air while playing a career-high 33 percent of the offensive snaps, per Pro Football Reference.

He now joins a running back corps that includes Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell, and Jordan Mason, and will compete for a roster spot with the team that eliminated him in the playoffs last season.

