49ers' Greenlaw ‘deserving' recipient of Dwight Clark Award

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who is in the midst of his recovery from a torn Achilles, will be on stage next month to accept the Dwight Clark Award.

The honor goes to the 49ers player who best exemplifies Dwight Clark’s spirit of teamwork and camaraderie. The fourth Dwight Clark Legacy Series will be held Thursday, May 16, at the California Theatre in San Jose.

“Dre is more than deserving of the 2024 Dwight Clark Award,” three-time All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner said. “The admiration Dwight’s teammates had for him is the same we have for Dre. The way he inspires people through his relentless play is recognized on and off the field.

“He’s been a brother to me since we drafted him in 2019. I’ve always said it, I wouldn’t be the player I am without Dre Greenlaw. He never asks for praise. He just shows up every day to play the game he loves.”

Greenlaw, who turns 27 on May 25, is set to enter his sixth professional season after the 49ers selected him in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft from Arkansas.

He and Warner have formed one of the top linebacker duos in the NFL, though Greenlaw has yet to be selected to the Pro Bowl.

Greenlaw registered two interceptions of Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love in the 49ers’ 24-21 come-from-behind victory in the NFC divisional round playoff game at Levi’s Stadium in January.

He got off to a great start in Super Bowl LVIII with three tackles in the first 12 plays of the game before sustaining a torn Achilles as he left the sideline to enter the playing field after a first-quarter change of possession.

Greenlaw becomes the fourth 49ers player to receive the Dwight Clark Award, joining George Kittle (2021), Arik Armstead (2022) and Warner (2023).

Clark, one of the most popular players in franchise history, provided the springboard for the 49ers’ dynasty of the 1980s with “The Catch,” his iconic game-winning touchdown reception of a Joe Montana pass in the final minute of the NFC Championship game against the Dallas Cowboys on January 10, 1982.

Clark died after a battle with ALS on June 4, 2018. One of his final wishes was that letters fans had written to him could be made into a book to raise money for the Golden Heart Fund. The project inspired the documentary, “Letters to 87,” as well as a book by the same name.

Last year, the Dwight Clark Legacy Series raised $200,000 for the Golden Heart Fund, which supports former 49ers going through challenges in their lives after the NFL.

Greenlaw will accept the award on May 16 in San Jose and provide an update as he aims to return to action for the 2024 season.

The event begins at 7 p.m. PT and will also feature a panel of 49ers quarterbacks Brock Purdy, Steve Young, Alex Smith and Jeff Garcia.

Tickets are available for $87 and $49 with all proceeds going to the Golden Heart Fund. For information and to purchase tickets, visit www.dwightclarkaward.com.

