Ex-49er Aldon Smith appreciates flattering words from Staley, Williams

Joe Staley and Trent Williams, the 49ers’ back-to-back left tackles, have combined for 17 Pro Bowl appearances.

They met up two years ago in Santa Clara for a memorable discussion. Staley, then an analyst on NBC Sports Bay Area, interviewed Williams. One of the more memorable moments occurred when they compared notes on the most difficult pass-rushers they ever faced.

Staley counted to three, and both men simultaneously answered, “Aldon Smith.”

Aldon Smith, 34, was asked about the moment during an interview on "49ers Talk."

“I appreciate it because they are both Hall of Fame tackles, and they're both the best at what they did for a time,” Smith said. “And Joe saying that is interesting just because [it was] at practice every day.

“But I really appreciate it, and it's just nice to hear. It’s cool.”

Staley was a teammate with Smith over the course of four seasons. They never played against each other in a game.

The 49ers released Smith during the summer of 2015 after a string of off-field incidents, including three DUIs. He played only 25 more games in the NFL, finishing up with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 after sitting out four seasons while on NFL suspension.

Staley said going up against Aldon Smith and Justin Smith in training camp made him a better player. Staley, a six-time Pro Bowl player, was chosen second-team All-Pro in each of Aldon Smith’s first three seasons in the NFL.

Smith, apparently, left an impression on Williams with a two-sack, four-quarterback-hit game against Washington in 2013. He also had two sacks against Washington the following season, but Williams was inactive for that game.

“When people ask me that, he’s the first face [I see] — not only his name,” Williams told Staley. “I just see him in his uniform, from the huddle, side view. Looking 5 yards [away], I just see those long arms. That’s who pops in my mind.”

