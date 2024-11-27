Lynch, 49ers ‘inspired' by Greenlaw's return from Achilles tear

The 49ers could use some inspiration after their 38-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers sent them to an NFC West-worst 5-6.

Fortunately for San Francisco, hope is on the way.

On Tuesday, 49ers general manager/president of football operations John Lynch discussed star linebacker Dre Greenlaw's progress and the spark his presence provides San Francisco, which desperately needs it.

"I’m really proud of Dre with the way he’s attacked this,” Lynch told KNBR’s “Murph & Markus." “He’s a difference-maker for us on the field, but we’re inspired just by watching him out here. Hats off to the kid for working his tail off. I love Dre Greenlaw and what he’s brought to the 49ers, and I’m really proud and excited for him, that he’s taking this next step.”

Greenlaw, of course, hasn’t played during the 2024 NFL season because of the torn Achilles he suffered in the 49ers’ Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. But San Francisco opened the fifth-year veteran’s practice window on Monday, meaning Greenlaw can return to practice Wednesday.

The 49ers have missed Greenlaw badly. During the 2023 campaign, he collected 120 tackles and was a force next to superstar linebacker Fred Warner.

However, Lynch is very pleased with Greenlaw’s fight to return to action and can’t wait for his return.

“I think that’s the expectation. I think that’s very realistic,” Lynch said about Greenlaw returning this season. “Dre was on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, but he counts under the IR, we have a three-week window. So, once we open it up within the next three weeks [or] 21 days, he’s got to come back, we got to activate him.

“It’s going to be really cool to see No. 57 out there on that field. It will be even better when we get him back in game action. That would be foolish, though, to have a guy out this long and stick him out for his first practice. We try to simulate as much with the trainers -- they do a great job -- but now it’s the next step of his rehab process: getting into practice.”

The 49ers are allowing 23.6 points per game this season. With a healthy Greenlaw In 2023, that figure was 17.5.

San Francisco’s current season hasn’t gone accordingly but it is far from over. Perhaps Greenlaw’s return can boost the 49ers just enough for them to place a stake in the competitive NFC playoff picture.

Lynch, at least, is eager to see one of his prized players get back on the gridiron.

