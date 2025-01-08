How Deebo pranked Pearsall, 49ers rookies at pricey team dinner

Deebo Samuel made Ricky Pearsall and the 49ers rookie wide receivers nervous with a pricey prank at a team dinner.

The veteran wideout, joined by Pearsall on the latest episode of his "Cleats & Convos" podcast, revealed how he pranked his rookie position mates with an inflated bill after a recent team dinner.

"Had to play a little prank, [Pearsall] didn't like it too much," Samuel told co-host Liv Moods.

"I acted like I was going to the restroom, to go talk to our waitress at the time, and I was like 'how much is the tab?' and the tab was $5,500 at the time, and I was like 'alright, cool just bring the tab out and make it look like it's $22,000.' All the guys end up ordering bottles of wine before we left, so the tab ended up being like $8,000 or whatever. The tab came out, and it was like $22,000 and [Pearsall] was like sweating, he was texting his [credit card company] 'set it for max.'"

Pearsall, the 49ers' first-round 2024 NFL Draft pick, has a four-year contract worth approximately $12.5 million. The fake bill, had the rookies actually had to pay it, wouldn't have hurt his wallet nearly as much as other rookie receivers like fourth-rounder Jacob Cowing or undrafted free agent Terique Owens.

Before Samuel came clean about the real cost, Cowing, whose four-year contract ($4.55 million) is worth approximately one-third of Pearsall's, was sweating bullets.

"Meanwhile, Jacob [Cowing] on the side of him -- [Pearsall] was going to pay most of it and Jacob was going to pay the other half -- Jacob was like 'bruh I can't even take a vacation now!" I was talking to the receiver coach like 'yo bro I'm about to give them the tab' and [Leonard Hankerson's] like 'nah nah nah just keep letting them sweat' and they were just over there like 'bruh,'" Samuel added.

Samuel knows exactly what it feels like to be on the receiving end of a hefty bill after a team dinner, and revealed the tab from his dinner during his rookie 2019 season was approximately $8,800.

After giving his rookie teammates a scare, it's safe to say Samuel -- and possibly even injured veteran Brandon Aiyuk, who signed a four-year, $120-million contract before the 2024 season -- will be picking up most of the tabs moving forward.

