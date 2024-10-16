49ers practice report: Wide receiver depth being tested by injuries

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers are dealing with multiple injuries as they prepare for a Sunday visit from the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi’s Stadium.

Maybe the most striking San Francisco issue is that both kickers on the 53-man roster did not practice Wednesday because of injuries. Jake Moody still is sidelined with a high ankle sprain, but he was seen watching practice without any sort of brace. Matthew Wright, who suffered a separated shoulder in the 49ers' 36-24 win over the Seahawks last week, was not seen on the practice field.

San Francisco's third option at kicker — Anders Carlson, who signed to the practice squad Tuesday — was on the field practicing in their place.

Ricky Pearsall’s return to the playing field might not yet be scheduled after only having his practice window opened Monday, but the 49ers could need their rookie wide receiver. That’s because veteran Deebo Samuel was wearing a blue non-contact jersey during practice because of a wrist injury he suffered in San Francisco's Week 6 win in Seattle.

After catching a few passes from Brock Purdy during warmups, Samuel appeared to take a step back and simply watch the drills.

The receivers group also was without Jauan Jennings, who suffered a hip injury during the game in Seattle and sat out of practice Wednesday. Both the Samuel and Jennings injuries were not known during the game and were reported after the players’ three days off.

The 49ers' defensive line also might need a little backup to contain Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Sunday with Maliek Collins nursing a knee injury, as is Jordan Elliott, who missed the game in Seattle.

San Francisco again could call up rookie Evan Anderson for Sunday’s game as an option, along with T.Y. McGill and Alex Barrett.

Not on the injury list, however, are tight end George Kittle (ribs) and linebacker Fred Warner (ankle), who dealt with injuries before the 49ers’ visit to the Pacific Northwest, which means they did not exacerbate their ailments. Also on the practice field without any injury designations were linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (knee), who are making their way back to the playing field.

Here is the full Wednesday participation report for both teams:

49ers participation report

Not participating

DL Leonard Floyd (vet day)

K Jake Moody (ankle)

K Matthew Wright (shoulder/back)

WR Jauan Jennings (hip)

DL Maliek Collins (knee)

Limited participation

WR Deebo Samuel (wrist)

RB Jordan Mason (shoulder)

RB Jordan Elliott (knee)

S Malik Mustapha (ankle)

Chiefs participation report

Did not participate

DE Michael Danna (pectoral)

